'We've got it covered'; Gem Orchards getting ready for the 90th Emmett Cherry Festival

EMMETT, Idaho — The 90th annual Emmett Cherry Festival is only weeks away. And cherry farmers across the Emmett Valley are getting ready to show off their crop. I took a trip out to Gem Orchards to learn what it takes to get ready for the festival.

"After 90 years, the cherry festival is not just about the cherries. It's about Emmett," said Gem Orchards owner Lance Phillips.

The time is ticking as Emmett farmers choose and pick their best cherries for the Emmett Cherry Festival, which over the years has seen fewer cherry farmers participating

Phillips shrugged, "There aren't too many of us left standing."

Phillips invited me out to pick cherries at his self-pick orchard and debunk the rumors that the festival is running out of cherries.

"'There are never cherries for the cherry festival. We never have those. They are going to bring them in.' You hear that, and I just go, but wait. I would say there are some local cherries. Some years we may be a week or two later, but we've got it covered," exclaimed the farmer.

To Phillips, the festival was never really about the cherries. It was just a way to celebrate the community and highlight the importance of buying local. Like many other farmers, he has put in his time to keep agriculture alive, managing over 6,000 trees in his orchards, providing 11 different varieties.

Phillips explained, "Starting new trees is a lot of investment. about five years without an income. 20-30,000 dollars of equipment, just for a tractor. 20,000 dollars for a sprayer mower, plus the licenses and the technology, the sprinkler systems you have to manage, it takes a lot. In reality, less than half of one percent of the population is actually farming at any kind of production level."

But even if the farming industry is declining, it will not matter for the town’s nearly century-old tradition. Like he said, they’ve got it covered.

"Emmett has a tradition of having high-quality fresh local fruit. That is what I am continuing, and I love it," smiled Phillips.

The Emmett Cherry Festival will be kicking off on June 11th and lasting all the way through the 14th. But if you can't wait to get your hands on some of these sweet cherries, you can go pick your own soon at Gem Orchards.

