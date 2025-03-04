'This growth is not necessary': Gem County residents concerned with proposed firework event venue

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Land northwest of Emmett could become a firework event venue. But, a lot of locals hope the county denies the application.

I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, talking with upset neighbors and the property owner about their plans.

"Somebody has got to help us. We reached out to you. We are at the mercy of God right now to stop this," pleaded neighbor Melinda Topol.

Out west, off Highway 52 in Gem County sits a 95-acre plot of land owned by Jon Galane, owner of Sir Jag Productions. You may be familiar with some of his work if you watched the Potato Drop on New Year's Eve last year.

Up to this point, Galane’s company has used this plot for a workshop and a place to store his fireworks. Now, he and his wife want to build a firework event venue.

Galane explained, "We have 22 acres proposed for parking. Twenty-two acres were proposed for people to come out, picnic, walk around, and watch the show. Then the fireworks area is a 1400 by 1400 square foot area."

Neighbors aren't on board.

"We are concerned about bringing that amount of people and cars to our area," said local Brittney Ketcherside.

Several people contacted me with concerns. So, I sat down with a few neighbors who live nearby who told me they hoped the project would get denied.

Topol exclaimed, "This is agricultural. We raise goats, beef, birds live here."

Topol raises animals for 4H kids. She worries about how fireworks will impact the animals psychologically. Others share concerns not just for animals, but for Gem County’s veteran community. Especially those with PTSD, saying many move out there for the peace and quiet.

"The area where this property is planned is zoned Ag A2, which means it's just agricultural land," added Ketcherside.

They're also concerned with potential fire hazards and question how often events would take place. So, I met with Galane to have a look around the property. He tells me they only plan on eight shows a year, max, saying he doesn't even know if they will make it to two.

Galane answered, saying, "All fireworks shows are in agricultural areas. We need room. We can't shoot in anything over 21 miles per hour gusts. Normally, we like to shoot in 14 or less. The hazard for fire is within the fallout area. That is what fallout areas are for. We will mow and water the whole fall-out area and, of course, the area where the spectators and the cars are."

The proposal will be discussed at a public hearing next Monday night at the Gem County Courthouse.

I'll be there to bring you updates.

