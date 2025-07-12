'Telling my authentic truth'; Break the Silence music fest in Emmett spreading awareness for mental health

EMMETT, Idaho — Music can spread many types of messages. Emmett-based production group, lyrics four events, partnered up with local non-profits to spread mental health awareness at a music fest in Emmett City Park. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, speaking with some of the performers about the importance of mental health

Take a look at more sights from the all-day music fest spreading awareness for mental health

Break the Silence music fest in Emmett spreading awareness for mental health

"It's always suppressed. push down, push down. Nowadays, it's so important to have those resources at your disposal," exclaimed Antonio Garcia, a performer by the stage name of "TNYG".

The air was filled with music at Emmet City Park on Friday for Break the Silence, an all-day music fest focused on spreading awareness for mental health. Lyrics Four Events, a non-profit music production group created by Emmett local, Jacob Barclay, worked with other non-profit groups that provide resources to those seeking help.

Elizabeth Smith with Youth Rising said, "We want to be out here to tell these kids, it's ok to have a bad day. It's ok to say you need help with something else."

"Even if people aren't knowledgeable, looking for the resources out here, who knows, they may stumble upon something they didn’t know they needed," shrugged Preston Stelly, owner of Stay Beautiful Productions.

For the several artists performing, this show is more than entertainment.

Alex Rios or "Chili" nodded, saying, "I think music is such a universal language."

"I'm talking to people. I'm having a conversation up on stage, I'm telling them my authentic truth," gestured TNYG.

Tucker Decory or "Tuc" sings alongside Rios in their group "Canopy". He said, "This is therapy for us. Producing a song start to finish, that process, it's super therapeutic getting up on stage, having a good time with people, and having that exchange of energy."

"We definitely need to be reaching out to our people and making sure everyone is ok," added artist Kasin Pointe.

I would love to see this get bigger. I'd love to see vendors throughout the park, and just have that community resource.