EMMETT, Idaho — Gem County Fire is responding to a vegetation fire north of Emmett that is causing columns of smoke visible from Star.

The fire was reported at 1:50 pm on June 21 and remains active at this time.

According to the Bureau of Land Managment, who is assisting Gem County with the fire, there are 2 engines, a dozer, and a Battalion Chief on the scene.

This article will be updated as the situation develops.