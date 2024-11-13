"School zones don't just get handed out" — What qualifies an Idaho school for traffic signage

BOISE, Idaho — Elementary and Middle schools are automatically considered for school zones, whereas high schools need a request from the city. Idaho News 6 spoke with ITD about why that is.



Elementary and middle schools are qualified since because they have more foot traffic.

High schools only get school zones if they are requested by the city during the planning process.

ITD will work with city officials to help fix the situation.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As you drive past most schools, you'll see safety signs letting drivers know that they're entering a school zone but not all schools have them. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston with more on the process to get signage in place and why one school in Emmett is asking ITD to get involved for the sake of student safety.

Lately, ITD has been meeting with city leaders in Emmett to address safety concerns for students after one was hit trying to cross Highway 52 at Mill Road in October. At these meetings, I learned that not all schools automatically qualify for school zones.

"We look at foot traffic. So elementary school, a lot of kids are walking or biking and that makes sense to have a school zone and the full package with those signs. You look at a high school, and there is less foot traffic," said ITD Communications Manager Jon Tomlinson.

Tomlinson explained that elementary and middle schools qualify right off the bat, but school zones for high schools are decided by the city in the planning process. Now that's typically a norm when it comes to the process. However, one school was unable to see these same plans.

Payette River Regional Technical Academy principal Patrick Goff explained, "We have a road out here where they are going between 55 and 65 miles per hour. My frustration is to create a school zone since we are considered a school and get them to slow down."

The Payette River Regional Technical Academy is a charter school right off Highway 16 — a heavy traffic area.

"A couple of our instructors walk out there and help our kids get out and watch over things. There have been some very close calls. We don't have a turnoff lane when coming in. We slowed down to turn in and we got cars coming behind them pretty hard going 55 to 60," Goff said. He has been fighting for signage for a while.

Goff continued, "I found out we can't because we are not K-12. They don't hand those out to high schools."

Speaking with ITD, they explained it was up to the city when building the technical academy. But, after talking with the mayor, he explained the school is outside of city limits. However, according to the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the decision would be up to ITD. Although with the confusion, the decision has been a group effort at the meetings.

"Highways, we work with the community. That's the most important part of it. We want to partner with the school, the superintendent, the mayor, and county commissioners to make sure we do things to enhance safety for students," nodded Tomlinson.

ITD is currently working on designating this area as a slower zone with school zone signs notifying drivers to slow down and pay attention.