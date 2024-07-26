Roe Ann Drive-In: "A Cornerstone of Gem County"

EMMETT, Idaho — Roe Ann Drive-In has been creating tasty memorable experiences for customers since 1958.



Roe Ann Drive-In opened in 1958 as a small shack in place of an old calf pasture.

The same family has owned and operated the popular joint for all 66 years of its existence.

Roe Ann Drive-In actually started the Emmett Cruise Nights for their 30th anniversary.

Folks can enjoy a classic smash burger and sweet shake from the comfort of their vehicles... ONLY after they order through an old handheld phone that connects to the kitchen.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

There are plenty of places to eat around town in Emmett. But, there is only one place that has been bringing folks from out of town for over 60 years. I visited Roe Ann Drive-In for this week's Made in Idaho.

"I say if you do something right, people will drive from Boise over to here. I kind of proved that point I guess," smiled the owner.

Roe Ann Drive-In was opened back in 1958 by a Boise Payette lumber worker named Paul Clauson.

Robert Clauson recalled his father starting the project and said, "So he bought this piece of property. It was a calf pasture. After work, he would come home and build the building. Did it all by hand."

Robert says the small burger shack became an instant hit in the small town.

"People come here all the time, and they tell me they were one of the first carhops and they are in their 80s. Even the kids from my class, know that this is one place they can come and say hi," continued the founder's son.

However, in 1974 Robert's father lost his life after being hit by a drunk driver.

Clauson said, "So I came back to help mom so she didn't lose everything and I ended up buying from my mom in '76."

After taking over, Robert said he wanted to continue building the legacy of his father's restaurant, adding new features like using a phone to order and creating a unique and memorable experience for customers.

"Good customer service, they treat you like you are part of the family," said one customer.

Another exclaimed, "Everybody that grew up here, if you move away, no matter if you move out of the country if you come back to Emmett, the first stop is Roe Ann."

"We just drove in from Vegas, I grew up here, and this was the first place I wanted to eat. Because it's home," said another in line.

A customer in a carport explained, "The way the city is changing, the way the area is changing, it's nice to have the OGs, the original stuff here."

"It's the nostalgia of it, and I think thats true for a lot of the locals and people from here, and Emmett is growing. A lot of the out-of-towners see this and it is so foreign to them," said Robert's son-in-law, Zack Breshears.

One customer said, "We live in Weizer, and whenever we pass through we say where do we want to eat? We always say, Roe Ann."

But, Breshears another manager at the restaurant, says that it isn’t just the experience that brings folks back.

"The food is really good, the price is right," said one driver who claimed to have been coming since the place opened.

Another smiled and said, "The shakes are really good."

"Burgers pretty good. Good food," one group of boys chimed in.

One customer trying it for the first time laughed and said, "Oh thats fire. Thats good. I'm into it!"

"Thats part of the motivation for my wife and me. To see it stay in the family for another generation," finished Breshears.

Now if you are ever in town and you need something to eat, make sure you stop by Roe Ann Drive-in because it is the place to go in Emmett!

