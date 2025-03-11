Proposed Gem County firework park event venue denied by commissioners after a lengthy hearing

EMMETT, Idaho — A decision has been made on the proposed fireworks park event venue. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, at the Gem County Courthouse, where I listened to hours of testimony and discussion on the project.

Hundreds gathered at the Gem County Courthouse Monday night for a hearing to oppose a proposed firework park event venue along Highway 52.

As we previously reported, Jon Galane, owner of Sir Jag Productions, wants to use a special use permit to build an event venue where Galane says he plans on hosting one fireworks show a month for 8 months, among other events for the public.

These plans aroused many concerns among locals. Many brought up their concerns over fire hazards, animal health, and safety, as well as the mental effects the explosions would have on the large veteran population in the area.

After over three hours of testimony and discussion, the commissioners came to a decision to deny the proposal.

Galane says he has no intentions to appeal the decision and will instead look into other business opportunities that will better suit his community.