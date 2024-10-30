Proposed Emmett gravel pit denied by board of commissioners after two long nights of discussion

EMMETT, IDAHO — Locals applauded as the board of commissioners declined the proposed gravel pit project in Emmett Tuesday night at Emmett Middle School.



Both projects proposed for homes and ponds were denied.

The board could not agree that the proposal aligned with the findings.

The decision comes after two long nights of public discussion.

The party that proposed the projects can still appeal to the board of county commissioners.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The decision has been made for the proposed gravel pit project in Emmett. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and I attended the second hearing where the board of commissioners denied the request.

"I was really shocked," exclaimed Dennis Petersen.

Amy Helmick exhaled saying, "I was so worried."

Both proposed projects were for ponds and homes on two pieces of private property, but in order to build these ponds, water would have to be pumped out of the ground and a gravel pit would have to be dug. Hundreds showed up Monday night to provide public comment with some of their concerns about this project.

Many locals are worried about the negative impacts these projects can have on the community such as flooding, dangerous road conditions, and air pollution. These comments raised enough concern for the commissioners to say no.

"They just couldn't get past some of the items and they had to follow their own rules. I am kind of sorry for the folks who can't do their proposed thing on their property, but, it was really going to affect the community," explained Petersen.

Helmick smiled saying, "I just want to say I am so very proud of my community, that so many people stepped up to support this decision."

The parties that proposed these projects are still able to appeal the denial to the board of county commissioners. I'll keep an eye out for any future progress.