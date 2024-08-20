New football field nearing completion at Emmett High

EMMETT, IDAHO — Emmett High School has spent the last few years building up and improving its football stadium with new bleachers, a new press booth, and now a brand new field.



Emmett High School is getting a brand new $1.2 million football field.

The school has been busy upgrading the stadium with a new box, seats, and new turf.

The new Athletic Director at EHS is looking forward to making big moves in improving the school's athletic facilities.

Class is back in session here at Emmett High School, but freshmen are not the only new huskies on campus. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with Emmett's brand new Activities Director Kevin Beard about some of the changes coming to the athletics facilities.

Contractors are hard at work on Vistanueva Field installing the brand new $1.2 million turf football field.

"I think the community is excited about it. It will allow us to possibly host state playoff games for some of the lower-level teams," said the new AD.

The new field is fitted with dark blue end zones and is the newest piece of the stadium beautification project over the last few years that has added a new press box and shiny new bleachers.

Director of music Brandy Kay said, "I think it will also be a lot safer for our athletes too, it will allow that cushion that grass normally doesn't."

However, this turf will benefit not only football but both men's and women's soccer teams as well as the marching band.

"For band kids, the football field becomes a second home just like it does for the football players. We are out there and we are practicing a lot, so we spend a lot of time out there," explained Kay.

But, this may not be the final update to Emmett High's athletic facilities.

Beard added, "There are a few things that I think we really need.

Beard, an Emmett native and the brand new Activities Director for his alma mater has big plans to keep this growth going.

"It would be really nice to have an auxiliary gym. I know there has been some communication about that possibly. Another big thing this fall is that our track coach has developed a project to give us new shot put pits. On top of that, I would like us to really get some baseball lights," listed Beard.

The new turf will make its debut on Friday night when Husky football hosts Canyon Ridge.

