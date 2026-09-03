Montana man killed rollover crash near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho — A man from Montana is dead, and an Emmett man is injured after a rollover crash on Highway 52 on Wednesday evening, according to Idaho State Police.

Police say the men were driving a 2004 Ford Excursion northbound on Mountour Road when they overcorrected in a curve, causing the vehicle to slide off the roadway and roll. Both men were ejected, and the vehicle caught fire when it came to rest.

According to Idaho State Police, the 45-year-old man from Great Falls, Montana was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The second man, a 42-year-old from Emmett, Idaho was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Mountour Road was blocked for approximately 4 and a half hours.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.