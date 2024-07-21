Locals enjoy the 36th Annual Emmett Cruise nights

EMMETT, IDAHO — Hundreds of old-school cars cruised the streets of Emmett Saturday night as locals lined the streets to watch the old wheels roll by.



Around 1000 cars showed up for the Show and Shine earlier in the day.

Only around 200 stuck around for the cruise.

All cars have to be from 1979 or older.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's the 3rd weekend of July which means the 36th annual Emmett Cruise Nights has kicked off. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I came out to speak with locals who came out to enjoy the festivities.

"It's a community that has a lot of old cars and a lot of people who want to show off their old cars and do shows," said one business owner.

The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with the show and shine at Emmett City Park, with around a thousand cars lined up in the grass for the show. But at 6 o'clock, the main event begins.

A driver exclaimed, "When the cruise starts, all the citizens just line the street to watch. it's just a good gathering for the folks."

I spoke with one driver who says he has been coming since the cruise nights started back in the day when Roe Ann's Drive-In organized the whole thing.

"We come out, support Roe Ann's. Roe Ann's supports us. Although it could be a couple of degrees cooler this year," exclaimed the driver.

The heat was no joke, but it definitely did not stop folks from enjoying the old-school wheels.

"When you are a small community, we don't have a lot to do. So when we have events on weekends, it gives us something to do," said the business owner.

One local who said it was her first time said, "I'm a big truck person so seeing all the different lifts on them and how loud they get. It's pretty cool seeing all the cars with the extensions going up and down up and down. That's pretty cool."

She continued, "I think it's a great thing for the community because it brings similar interest and whatnot."

Speaking with several folks they say there may not be as many cars as they have seen in recent years, but they are just happy that the tradition is still carried on.

