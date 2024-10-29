Locals crowded Emmett Middle School for hearing regarding proposed gravel pit

EMMET, IDAHO — Hundreds gathered at Emmett Middle School Monday night for the rescheduled hearing about the proposed gravel pit project on private property in Emmett.



Gem County Planning and Zoning rescheduled their last two hearings.

Hundreds crowded the auditorium to discuss the issues with the proposed project.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Monday night was the day many Emmett locals have been waiting for as Gem County Planning and Zoning finally held the rescheduled hearing for a proposed gravel pit. I am your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I attended the hearing at Emmett Middle School where hundreds gathered to discuss the concerns of the project.

The tension was high in the auditorium at Emmett Middle School on Monday night. Locals filled the seats with anticipation to convince the Gem County Planning and Zoning Commission to deny the proposed project.

The project in question is two ponds and a few homes on private property. However, many locals are worried about the negative impacts these projects can have on the community such as flooding, dangerous road conditions, and air pollution.

