Lifejacket loaner stations go up in honor of Everette Jackson

EMMETT, ID — June 11 marks two years since the body of 21-year-old Everette Jackson was found in the Payette River.

The Louisiana man was initially reported missing when a witness said he fell from a tube, went under water and never resurfaced. His body was found after a week-long search complicated by high water and dangerous conditions on the Payette.

Now, two lifejacket loarner stations are going up in his honor. Photojournalist Lynzsea Williams takes us to the event at the Plaza Bridge in Emmett on Tuesday.