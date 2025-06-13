EMMETT, Idaho — The music is loud, and the park is full here at the Emmett Cherry Festival. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, speaking with locals about the fun festivities going on through the weekend.

See how having such a long-standing tradition impacts a small town like Emmett:

'It's a small town thing'; Emmett celebrates its 90th annual Cherry Festival

"It's a small town thing. It keeps people coming here, keeping the spirit of Emmett alive," said teen Christian Aragon.

From live music and food vendors to carnival rides and, of course, cherries, the Emmett Cherry Festival has something for all ages.

Sarah Guiza shrugged, saying, "I think it's great to see the town of Emmett. I think it gets overlooked. Not too many people come out here."

"I think it's a good way to get out and hang with your friends. There is not a lot to do in Emmett besides the little things we do already, so it's like a fun adventure," explained Cora Little Bear.

But for many locals, this festival isn't just about the cherries. It's about building up the community.

Epigmenio Guillen with the national guard added, "It brings all of us informational booths like us at Idaho Army National Guard and other small businesses that are seeking outreach to grow their business or grow their knowledge of what is available here in the valley or in Emmett."

However, it isn't just Emmett locals stopping by.

"I met a lot of people who didn’t even know there was a cherry festival out here," continued Guiza.

Boise native Sarah Baker smiled, saying, "It's really fun. It's kind of like a miniature fair. Except it's better because it is in the summer and you don't have to wait until August."

"Like me being a kid here it was always fun riding the rides, but since my girlfriend here is not from here, shes always wanting to learn new things and find what the community is about, so i thought id bring her out and show her what the community is about," said Alex Herrera.

The cherry festival will be going on through Saturday, and you can find the full schedule of events on their website.