'It's a blessing'; Gem County Recovery Center feeding over 300 free meals this Thanksgiving

EMMETT, IDAHO — The Gem County Recovery Center is taking in donations of food for over 300 free Thanksgiving meals for locals in need.



This will be the 8th annual Feed the Needy.

Knights of the Inferno donated a big portion of hams and turkeys.

All food comes from local donors.

To get in contact with the Gem County Recovery Center click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Most Thanksgiving get-togethers can gather around a single table, but the Gem County Recovery Center is getting ready to feed over 300 people a free Thanksgiving meal. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston speaking with organizers about how their efforts impact the entire community.

"We started out focusing on the people in recovery in the community, but then we realized recovery touches every family one way or another. So now we serve our entire community," said Center Director, Stacey Rosecrans.

With only days until Thanksgiving, the Gem County Recovery Center is filling up its stash of turkey, ham, and other holiday food in preparation for the 8th annual Feed the Needy.

Development manager Lindsay Turnbull smiled and said, "I felt very rewarded last year."

Turnbull says for her, it's an enriching experience.

"The people I mostly interacted with were the elder community and it was fantastic to see because they may not have a big family to go home to," continued Turnbull.

On Thanksgiving day the volunteers will get up early to begin cooking the meals. Once cooked they will dish them out and begin dropping the meals off at the homes of those who signed up. But, who is allowed to sign up?

Turnbull exclaimed, "Anybody. Anybody that gives us a phone call or shows up. Anyone. There are no qualifications."

I spoke with one local off-camera who benefits from this project. She described it as a blessing.

"A lot of us don't have families. Having them bring us a meal and getting the smiles and the hugs it means so much to a lot of people," said the local.

The project is quite the community effort. Just in the hour I was present the center received multiple food donations from locals.

Rosecrans finished with, "When I was a kid my dad used to take a few extra plates to people who were alone or home-bound or friends who retired and didn't get out much. So it just carries out that thing learned from my father. Share what you've got. When you're feeding people, you are loving people."

Locals can still reach out and register for a meal.