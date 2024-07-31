"It is an ongoing conversation" whether or not Emmett schools will ban phones in the classroom

EMMETT, Idaho — Idaho News 6 spoke with Emmett School District Superintendent Craig Woods on Tuesday about the possible phone ban in classrooms.



The district is still deciding if they will ban phones and if they do what method the schools would enforce.

The district is hoping the change will help students as they learn.

Many parents who spoke to Idaho News 6 are on board.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In less than 3 weeks, Emmett students will be back in class. But, they may not have easy access to cell phones. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with the superintendent about what students and parents should expect this school year.

"There will be a point where we can pick that phone back up, but it won't be in the classroom," said Superintendent Craig Woods.

As we have previously reported Emmett schools are making big changes this upcoming year with a four-day school week and a new bus system. What's next? Possibly getting rid of phones in the classroom.

Superintendent Woods continued, "We start looking at other people's policies, and you go what really works for Emmett? It is what is best for kids, the distractions in the classroom, the loss of class time, the educational time. Thats our biggest why."

So I asked Superintendent Woods about the feedback he's heard.

"Both sides of the spectrum. Absolutely we love it, take them away completely, we don't even want them at school, to please don't take my phone away from my child, I need to be able to contact them at any point," explained Superintendent Woods.

Talking with local parents many said they were on board.

Jesse Bautista said, "I remember being in high school and phones were a huge distraction. I remember sitting in the classroom, you would get bored listening to the teacher, and you would just check your phone. So if the kids get used to it now having to put their phones up thats a good idea."

But obviously, there are still concerns.

"So I don't think teachers should be super strict on phones for the whole class period, but like if you need it for an emergency, you can have it during that time," continued the parent.

Superintendent Woods reassured that concern saying, "All of our classrooms have phones in them. So any calls into our office can be transferred to any of our teachers."

Now none of this is for certain. Bit nonetheless Superintendent Woods says students should be in a learning mindset when class is back in session.

