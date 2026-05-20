Idaho Fish and Game details experimental elk relocation tied to crop damage near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is testing what it describes as a new, experimental elk management approach in the Big Willow area northwest of Emmett, combining relocation, targeted removal and ongoing hunting pressure to reduce long-running crop damage tied to a growing resident elk herd.

Officials say crews recently moved 34 elk from Unit 32 to northern Idaho’s Unit 7 as part of a broader effort to shift the animals away from agricultural land and into areas where wildlife managers are trying to rebuild elk populations.

In a video posted Wednesday, Fish and Game staff described the operation as a “novel” tool in a long-running effort to address a herd they estimate at about 350 resident elk, along with more than 1,000 seasonal elk that move through the area in winter. The agency says the animals have caused more than $1 million in crop losses across private land.

Officials said they have already tried fencing, hunter access and increased harvest pressure, but the herd has continued to grow due to strong calf production and favorable conditions on private land.

The agency says the relocation is intended to test whether elk can successfully adapt to a new habitat in the Upper St. Joe River region, where recent wildfires have improved forage conditions. Managers will continue monitoring through GPS collars to determine survival and movement patterns.

Fish and Game officials emphasized the effort is part of a broader “toolbox” approach, combining nonlethal and targeted management options to reduce the damage while maintaining elk populations statewide.

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