How much is too much? Emmett dentist weighs in on fluoride levels in US water systems

EMMETT, Idaho — The CDC currently suggests that drinking water in the U.S.A. should contain .7 milligrams of fluoride per liter, but now that could all change after the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., urged the department to reconsider its stance on the mineral. Idaho News 6 spoke with a dentist in the area to get their valuable insight on the subject.

For over half a century, fluoride has been added to water supplies to help people preserve their teeth's enamel.

"Before 1960, about 90% of retired people 65 and older had no teeth. Looking at today, we are now at 10% of retirees 65 and older using dentures or false teeth," explained Dr. Chad Sellers.

While in Utah this week, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr., said the government should not decide what minerals go in public drinking water.

Kennedy exclaimed, "I'm very, very proud of this state for being the first one to ban it, and I hope many others follow. It makes no sense to have fluoride in our water. We will see a difference, and people will be healthier."

But why is it in our water in the first place? I visited Emmett Dental to speak with Doctor Sellers, who says it was originally introduced to make up for America's sugary and carb-driven diet.

"Our cavity rates, despite having a very sugary diet, are equal to Europe's, which doesn't have fluoridated water, but their diet is better," continued the dentist.

Currently, the CDC suggests that water contains .7 milligrams of fluoride for every liter. Dr. Sellers says in much of the Treasure Valley, it actually ranges between .2 and .6, which he says may be a little low when it comes to protecting teeth. In Emmett, it's higher, around 1.5 milligrams per liter.

Dr. Sellers added, "In over 1.5 parts per million, you see lower IQs in children. So we should start to think about that. Maybe our safety number should be lower."

I reached out to the Department of Environmental Quality, which tells me they sometimes get involved if local systems need to raise or lower their fluoride levels.

Dr. Sellers says while there are health risks to the mineral, there are plenty of advantages that go along with it.

"I think research needs to keep happening. We don't have all the answers. I do think fluoride has a place in the world, and I think fluoridated water can be beneficial in small amounts," shrugged Dr. Sellers.

So if the CDC does end up making changes to fluoride levels in your drinking water, it will be up to you and me to take care of our teeth without the extra daily doses of fluoride.