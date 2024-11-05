"How do I cross here?" - Timeline update of Substation Road and Highway 16 intersection repairs

EMMETT, IDAHO — ITD has put in a temporary traffic pattern at the intersection of Substation Road and Highway 16 that is redirecting folks with detours.



A construction truck clipped a street light causing severe damages forcing ITD to make temporary traffic pattern changes.

The repairs are expected to be finished by the end of the month.

People are now forced to take detours if they intend to cross traffic on Highway 16.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

For many folks leaving Emmett headed for the Treasure Valley typically hop on Highway 16 from this intersection at Substation Road. But now they're dealing with detours due to repairs to a downed light. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I asked ITD how long it will take to fix.

"My daughter's bus doesn't run right now," said Mary Andrus, a nearby neighbor.

New traffic patterns at the intersection of Highway 16 and Substation Road in Emmett are causing confusion and frustration.

One driver who got stuck and had to take a U-turn to avoid making an unwanted right turn asked me, "How do I get over there? I can't make a left-hand turn?"

John Tomlinson with ITD says a construction truck clipped the traffic light at the intersection in October and it's been out of commission ever since.

"It did some severe damage to the base, and also the electrical equipment," explained Tomlinson.

This came just months after Substation was closed off on both sides for several weeks.

Andrus continued, "It's super frustrating but it's better than when the road was closed off because now I can at least turn right and go to the grocery store. I just have to go around to come back."

That “go around” that Andrus is referring to is due to the new traffic pattern that is temporarily in place. Now folks driving north on Substation have to turn right on Highway 16 and people heading south will have to turn west. Drivers won't be able to drive through the intersection due to a line of pylons in the middle of the roadway.

"Those that are on the highway, have the flashing yellows which means keep driving but use caution. Those driving on Substation got flashing reds which are stop signs. Thats all in the name of safety," added Tomlinson.

Going door to door, I met Warren Katchmar who said he reached out to ITD about the issue last week.

Katchmar recalled the conversation saying, "They said that it wouldn't be until the end of the year to have it repaired. I wish it were quicker. I'm not sure how the money budget works, but it would be nice if they could do it quicker."

Andrus agreed that quicker would be better, at least for the sake of getting her daughter to school.

"Because the bus would go straight through the light. So everyone in this neighborhood can't ride the bus. So we either have to take her to school or pick her up from school, or she walks home from school," said Andrus.

Katchmar finished by saying, "Maybe we are a small town, but it still affects us."

Tomlinson says they hope to have the intersection up and running by the end of the month.

