Emmett holding 31st annual Harvest Festival Street Fair

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The last weekend of September means that it's time for the 31st annual Emmett Harvest Festival Street Fair! I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston speaking with locals about the importance of bringing folks to downtown Emmett!

"We think it's a good place to be and hang out," exclaimed one kid.

Downtown Emmett’s Main Street is filled with fun this weekend as the Chamber of Commerce throws its 31st annual Harvest Festival Street Fair, hoping to boost foot traffic in the quiet downtown area.

Chamber member Tina Hefley said, "It is just a give-back to our local businesses down here."

"A lot of people don't realize we are here. Sometimes even locals don't know. We sell a lot of unique things so that customers don’t have to drive over the hill to buy gifts," explained Hen House owner Tamara Walker.

Another kid at the festival added, "It's good for start-up businesses because a lot of people go up to them and will pay money for it."

With almost 80 vendors lining the street, the chamber says there's something for everyone.

"We don't overload it with food vendors. We want people to either spend their money here or even go to a local restaurant," continued Hefley.

While holding a sweet treat Jayson Christensen smiled saying, "This is fudge chocolate that I just bought from right over there. Just trying to help them start their business. It tastes wonderful."

But vendors are not the only attractions set up this weekend! Saturday will include an appearance by a fire truck, a hay ride that takes families to a free pumpkin patch, as well as the usual Saturday farmers market around the corner.

"It is such a beautiful city. Just meet the people and see how friendly they are," said Dru Ventenilla.

Ventenilla is excited to be visiting Emmett for the first time since moving away 70 years ago.

She continued, "I want to see everything. I want to see the homemade jams and stuff because you can't get those things in San Diego."

But many folks I spoke with just said even if you don't buy anything, you can just come out for the vibes!

"If there is a lot on someone's plate they can come out here and hang out with friends and everything, or outside of school it's just nice to hang with people," finished local Jayden Pierce.

If you miss out on a chance to come down today don't you worry! The festival will still be here Saturday from 10-7. Also, there are a lot of places to get a pumpkin so don't miss out!