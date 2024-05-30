Emmett High School hosts 50-year reunion for class of '74

EMMETT, Idaho — Emmet High School's class of '74 is hosting their 50 year class reunion!

If you graduated from Emmett High in 1974, you're invited to both a buffet dinner on Friday, June 28, and a no-host picnic on Saturday, June 29.

The dinner will be held at Willow Grove Events Center in Emmett from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and costs $25 per person. The deadline to register for that is this Saturday, June 1.

You can send your name, address, phone, guest name, and payment to:

Shelley Banister Swander

16955 Blue Jay Loop

Nampa, ID 83687

(208) 283-0913

Kevin Troutt will handle Venmo payments @therealKevinTroutt

The no-host picnic will be held in the east-covered picnic area of Emmett City Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.