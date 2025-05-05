Eight Emmett student athletes taking talents to collegiate level; three staying local

EMMETT, Idaho — It was a packed gym at Emmett High School on Monday morning as students and families filed in to show support to the eight athletes signing letters of intent to take their talents to the next level.

"It was kind of overwhelming. I don't think I've had that many people looking at me before," laughed senior Kylie Barrus.

Senior Erin Hadley smiled, saying, "It's super exciting. It's been a dream of mine to compete in the sport at the collegiate level. It's a great accomplishment, and I'm just glad I get to do it."

Three of these students will stay in Idaho as students at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. Kylie Barrus for tennis, and Erin Hadley and Kenyon Carter for track and field.

"I love it, man. My biggest concern going to college was being away from my family. I'm a big family guy. Love my mom. Love my dad. Being able to stay within a 45-minute drive is awesome for me," exclaimed Carter.

Barrus added, "It just proves to myself that I'm an athlete too. I'm just really excited."

The students are excited to get started and make their mark at the collegiate level.

"I just had a couple of personal records last week. I plan on doing the same thing throughout all of college," said Carter.

Hadley finished with, "I'll train as hard as I can, give a hundred percent into everything. my practices, my meets, and hopefully get some wins."

The full list of athletes who signed letters on 5/5/25:

-Football

Ryder Scheib - Luther College (Iowa)

Sam Buck - Southern Oregon University

Haus Davis - NW Pacific Christian College (Washington)

-Track & Field

Kenyon Carter - College of Idaho

Erin Hadley - College of Idaho

-Volleyball

Shelbie Hemphill - Rocky Mountain College (Montana)

-Tennis

Kylie Barrus- College of Idaho

-Baseball

Jackson Simonsen - Middlesex College (New Jersey)

