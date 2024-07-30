Black Canyon Stock Show & Rodeo: Emmett's first pro-level rodeo

EMMETT, IDAHO — Starting Thursday night, Emmett is hosting its first-ever professional-level rodeo at the Black Canyon Stock Show & Rodeo.



Emmett has been hosting rodeos under the ICA for years.

The rodeo board is now moving up to the pro-level into the PRCA.

Many riders will be young rookies trying to break into the sport.

To buy tickets click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Rodeo is not a new concept for Emmett. But for the first time ever, Emmett will see professional-level riding here on the rodeo grounds. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with the director of the rodeo about what fans should be excited about.

For years Emmett has held rodeos as part of the Idaho Cowboys Association. However, this year the rodeo board has made the jump up to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, which for comparison is as if the Steelheads joined the NHL.

"Just trying to make a great show so we can get a better contestant base," said Rodeo Director Matt Askew.

Askew says that at this event you will more commonly see stars of the future trying to kick start their career.

Askew continued, "This is not the Snake River Stampede, the Eagle Rodeo, the Caldwell Night Rodeo. This is a cut-your-teeth rodeo."

"This one excites me more because again, it's part of my community," said local, Andy Rogers.

Rogers told me that being born and raised in Emmett, he has seen all sorts of rodeos, but nothing of this magnitude in the valley.

Rogers continued, "It's a much larger rodeo. So you get much higher caliber cowboys and cowgirls here, which was really big for our community and really big for our fair board."

But what are some things fans can expect?

"We have all the standard events. We have breakaway which a lot of PRCA rodeos don’t have. Our pre-rodeo is pretty neat. We got mutton busting, mini bareback riding, mini bull riding, and mini saddle bronc riding. That showcases those young kids who are trying to grow into the sport," listed Askew.

Tickets are on sale online but Askew says they will be more expensive at the gate. All the fun starts Wednesday with the stock show kicking things off.

Rogers finished by saying, "With the fair going on, you got all of our kids who put in a long hard few months of summer to raise the animals for auction and the fair, and it's just a great time to be a part of the community and watch a great rodeo."

Askew says that even when festivities are over, there will be live music and dancing for folks to enjoy afterward.