A Huskie touchdown that will never be forgotten

The crowd was loud at Friday night's football game in Emmett. But, they were even louder before the game. I am your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and I watched as the team honored one player for his time on the team by helping him get into the endzone.

"It's what I always hoped for him. It's what I always advocated for him," smiled Melissa Greenman, the player's mother.

It was an exciting night for the Greenman family Friday night as Jason, number 70 for the Huskies was honored in a special way for his last year being a part of the team.

Talking with Head Coach Rich Hargitt, he said, "He will be done with our school after this year, so this is kind of his swan song to get an opportunity to get out here and be on the field."

So, Hargitt reached out to the Columbia High football team to plan a play where Jason could take the rock across the goal line for his first touchdown.

"I told Jason about it this week, and he had a big smile across his face. He's loving it. I see him every day this week and he's saying “Coach I'm ready to score! I'm ready to score!” and he gives me a big high five as he goes down the hallway," laughed Hargitt.

Jason Greenman, the player's father explained, "When you have a kid with special needs, you never know how people will react to that. As a father, I can say I'm not only proud of my son but the community and the effort they have put in to make sure he feels welcome."

"He doesn't let anything stop him. Even though he has a disability he wants to play football, he does it. Definitely someone I look up to," said sister Cheyanne Greenman.

Speaking with Jason's aid, she expressed her gratitude for being able to work with him every day and talked about the growth he has had over the last few years. "He's an amazing person with a huge heart, and I am not only blessed to work with him inside the classroom but outside as well," said Monique Warnock.

"It's a blessing because I can see how happy it makes him to be a part of the community and the team, just like anyone else," finished Melissa.