89th annual Emmett Cherry Festival starts Wednesday

EMMETT, ID — The 89th annual Emmett Cherry Festival begins Wednesday, June 12 at Emmett City Park and runs through Saturday night.

The cherry festival is the region's longest running festival, drawing over 55,000 people each year. The festival is always held during the second full week of June and features concerts, parades, a carnival and more.

There is no cost to enter the park during the festival, with most of the concerts and events being free to attend. The carnival, however, requires a wristband which can be purchased online for $35 — prices go up by $10 once the festival starts on Wednesday.

More details, along with carnival wristbands and a full schedule of events, can be found online at emmettcherryfestival.com.