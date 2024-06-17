2022 drowning victim remembered with life jacket stations in Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho — On June 11, 2022 Everette Jackson of Raceland Louisiana lost his life, drowning in the Payette River in Emmett, Idaho.

Two years later, a group looking to remember Everette gathered on June 11, 2024 in an effort to improve life jacket access along the Payetter River.

Two life jacket stations were made by the group to remember Everette and prevent further tragedies on the Payette by making the river safer for all to enjoy.

You can find the life jackets hung at stations near Plaza Bridge and the Washington Bridge in Emmett. Currently, the stations are adorned with messages for Everette and his family.