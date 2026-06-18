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Wildfire burns near Canyon Creek Road in Elmore County

2 Wildfire Elmore County June 18
ALERTWest's Situational Awareness Platform
Wildfire in Elmore County as seen from ALERTWest's Situational Awareness Platform on June 18, 2026.
2 Wildfire Elmore County June 18
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ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A wildfire is burning near Canyon Creek Road and Immigrant Road in Elmore County, according to an emergency alert from Elmore County Dispatch.

An alert on PBS Warn says the fire is growing rapidly, and advises people in the area to watch for the fire, prepare supplies, and evacuate if needed.

The alert says firefighters, deputies, and officers are fighting it now.

Cameras on ALERTWest's Situational Awareness Platform in the area show smoke growing in the distance.

Wildfire June 18 in Elmore County
Wildfire in Elmore County as seen from ALERTWest's Situational Awareness Platform on June 18, 2026.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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