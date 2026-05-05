'The situation escalated beyond control': Idaho Humane Society rescues 119 poodles

IDAHO — The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) says it has rescued 119 poodles and poodle mixes in the last two months, and they are expecting more to be brought to the shelter.

IHS says all of the dogs are from one property in Elmore County, where a former commercial breeder failed to prevent breeding within the group or with neighboring dogs. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society wrote, "Over time, the situation escalated beyond control." IHS says they have also helped spay and neuter at the property to prevent future litters.

All 119 dogs have needed medical care, costing IHS thousands.

As the Humane Society anticipates more dogs will need care in the coming months, they urge neighbors to donate during Idaho Gives, an annual, week-long event for Idahoans to donate to local nonprofits. So far, the Idaho Humane Society has raised $36,000. Donations as part of Idaho Gives will be collected through May 7.

