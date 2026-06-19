Police seeking additional victims in sex crimes investigation in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY — Officials are asking the public to contact authorities with any information tied to an investigation into alleged child sex crimes that occurred within Elmore County and the City of Mountain Home.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office released that on June 10, an arrest warrant was issued for Dillion Thorpe, following an ECSO investigation into allegations of sexual offenses. Officials say on June 11, Thorpe was taken into custody on that warrant by the Idaho State Police.

Thorpe has been charged with Rape, Child Enticement, Lewd Conduct with a Minor and Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 16, officials said.

ECSO and the Mountain Home Police Department are still investigating after determining that there are likely additional suspected victims or witnesses who have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact ECSO or the Mountain Home Police to make a report.

"Due to the nature of the crimes and to protect the privacy of victims and witnesses, additional details regarding the investigation will not be released at this time," ECSO said.