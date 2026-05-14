Pasadena Valley Fire spreads to 1,200 acres in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY — The Pasadena Valley Fire, ignited by a semi-truck crash on I-84 on Wednesday, has burned 1,200 acres in Elmore County.

WATCH: Pasadena Valley Fire spreads amid high winds

Pasadena Valley Fire spreads after I-84 semi-truck crash

I-84 westbound lanes previously closed as crews responded to the crash have reopened as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED | I-84 crash blocks all westbound lanes near Glenns Ferry

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with Idaho News 6 that residents have been notified to prepare to evacuate, but no official evacuation orders have been issued by ECSO at this time.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management and Idaho State Police for additional information and will continue to update this story.