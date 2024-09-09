Murder investigation underway in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has started a murder investigation, after finding a deceased adult male at a home on Friday morning.

Officials say it started with a report to 911 of an attempted suicide at a home in the Tipanuk area. First responders arrived at the house and found the body, but determined the scene seemed suspicious and called for additional resources.

Idaho State Police joined detectives from the sheriff's office and determined the cause of death was a homicide.

Evidence at the scene led them to arrest a 56-year-old woman, Mickey Romero, who is charged with second-degree murder.

The victim has not been identified.

