Mountain Home Police Chief resigns after clashing with city council

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Police Chief Jonathan Thompson has submitted his resignation after two and a half years leading the department.

Thompson, who was appointed in November 2022, will step down effective April 30, ending a 36-year career in law enforcement that began when he joined the Marine Corps at age 18.

"While I had been considering this move for a while due to a new opportunity, recent actions and statements by members of city council have made my position as chief untenable," Thompson wrote in his resignation letter dated March 14.

Mayor Rich Sykes expressed strong support for Thompson in a formal response, adding that the resignation left him with a "profound sense of loss" both professionally and personally.

"It breaks my heart that circumstances within our city government have made Jon's position untenable," Sykes wrote in the response. "A leader who advocates for best practices, efficient use of resources, and support for his employees should be treasured, not pushed aside."

During Thompson's tenure, the department achieved statewide accreditation through the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, a distinction held by only 23 of 103 law enforcement agencies in Idaho.

Thompson cited several specific incidents of conflict, including disputes over an Animal Control Center memorandum of understanding, training disagreements with the sheriff's department, and an incident last month where an elected official was involved in a minor collision with a county vehicle.

Thompson says that he will assist with the transition. City officials have not announced plans for Thompson's replacement.