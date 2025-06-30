Mountain Home airman dies in swimming accident

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — An airman from the 366th Fighter Wing died Saturday after a swimming accident near Mountain Home.

The service member was swimming in the "local area" when they failed to resurface around 2 p.m., according to Mountain Home Air Force Base officials.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene by 2:30 p.m. Responders were able to locate the airman, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Military officials have not released the identity of the deceased airman pending notification of family members. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.