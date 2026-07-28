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Man arrested on multiple child sex crimes in Elmore County; Investigators believe there could be more victims

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Elmore County Sheriff's Office
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ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has arrested Alejandro DeAnda for multiple felony sex crimes, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

The Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call alleging sexual assault of a minor on July 23. After investigating further, deputies arrested DeAnda on the following charges:

  • Child Sexual Abuse by Soliciting a minor
  • Child Sexual Abuse under the age of 16
  • Child Sexual Abuse-Induce, Cause, or Permit a Minor to Witness an Act of Sexual Conduct
  • Induce a Child into Commercial Sexual Activity
  • Children- Attempt Lewd Conduct with a Child under the age of 16
  • Children- Lewd Conduct with a Child under the age of 16
  • Child Sexual Exploitative Material
  • Visual Representations of the Sexual Abuse of a Child (AI)
  • Children- Enticing Through the Internet

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information about DeAnda to call 208-587-2121.

All suspects charged in a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

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