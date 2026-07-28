Idaho Army National Guard rescues injured motorcyclist in Boise Mountain Range

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho Army National Guard helicopter crew helped rescue an injured motorcyclist in the Boise Mountain Range Friday night after responding to a remote area in Elmore County.

The Idaho Army National Guard's State Aviation Group used an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to assist Elmore County Search and Rescue and Air St. Luke's in reaching the injured man, who had suffered a severe arm injury and significant blood loss.

Air St. Luke's was unable to land in the area because of the terrain, prompting a request for assistance from the Idaho Army National Guard, whose helicopters provide the only hoist rescue capability in the state.

Before rescuers arrived, the man's friends applied an improvised tourniquet, and an Air St. Luke's medic provided additional first aid.

The rescue was the Idaho Army National Guard's seventh successful rescue mission of 2026 and its third rescue in July.