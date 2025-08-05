Glenns Ferry shooting leaves one injured, suspect in custody

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Glenns Ferry on Monday afternoon, according to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 4:23 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the suspect was detained without incident.

The victim was taken by air ambulance to a hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. Officials added that there is no danger to the public.