Fish and Game closes sturgeon fishing on part of CJ Strike Reservoir after 16 sturgeon found dead

On July 31, the director of Idaho Fish and Game signed a conservation closure for sturgeon fishing due to current conditions in a portion of the CJ Strike Reservoir.

The closure will be in effect starting Aug. 2 for the section of the Snake River arm between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek.

Officials with IDFG say that 16 sturgeon have been found dead within the closure area amid "abnormally" low oxygen levels and high water temperatures. These sturgeon have ranged in size from 5 to 9 feet.

"It is the second mortality event of this magnitude in four years," IDFG said. "Prior to the last one in 2022, it was unprecedented."

The area's sturgeon population, the second-largest in Idaho, has shrunk by 15% over four years, IDFG said.

“The population is declining, and we cannot afford additional mortality at this point," said State Fisheries Manager Joe Kozfkay.

IDFG will post signs to notify anglers of the closure. Additionally, officials will work with Idaho Power to monitor water conditions in the closure area weekly.

The closure is effective until Sept. 25, 2026.