Elmore County Sheriff's Office issues email scam alert

ELMORE COUNTY — The Elmore County Sheriff's Office issued an alert Wednesday, warning the public of an email scam claiming that recipients owe money to the Elmore County Building Department.

Officials say that Elmore County will never send unexpected invoices demanding immediate payment through links. Recipients of the email should not respond, click links or send money, ECSO says.

Anyone who has received the email with an invoice, or have provided personal or financial information to the scammer, is asked to contact ECSO at 208-587-2100.