Elmore County man arrested on multiple child sexual abuse charges

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — An Elmore County man has been arrested on multiple felony sex crime charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a minor.
According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded July 23, 2026, to a report of an alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Following an investigation, Alejandro DeAnda was arrested and booked into the Elmore County Jail.
DeAnda faces multiple felony charges, including:
- Child sexual abuse by soliciting a minor
- Child sexual abuse involving a child under 16
- Child sexual abuse involving causing or permitting a minor to witness an act of sexual conduct
- Inducing a child into commercial sexual activity
- Attempted lewd conduct with a child under 16
- Lewd conduct with a child under 16
- Child sexual exploitative material
- Visual representations of the sexual abuse of a child, including artificial intelligence-generated material
- Enticing a child through the internet
The sheriff's office said the severity of the case has led investigators to believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information related to DeAnda is asked to contact the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.