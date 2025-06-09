Cinder Fire burns 300+ acres near Mountain Home

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management Boise District is responding to a brush fire roughly 10 miles southwest of Mountain Home.

The Cinder Fire was first reported on Monday morning and has since reached roughly 337 acres.

The response currently includes BLM resources with three overhead personnel, six engines, one dozer, one water tender, and one fire investigator, along with Orchard Combat Training Center contributing one overhead personnel, three engines, and one water tender, plus one engine from the U.S. Forest Service.

BLM says the fire is expected to be contained by 8 p.m., and controlled by 10 p.m., on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.