3 dead after being ejected from vehicle during crash in Elmore County

HAMMETT, Idaho — Three people are dead after a crash in Hammett Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened along Old Oregon Trail around 2:30 p.m., when the driver of a 2004 Ford Focus failed to negotiate a turn, left the roadway, and overturned.

Police say three people were ejected, and died at the scene. No occupants were wearing seat belts.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash. Names of those who were killed were not released, and the Elmore County Coroner's Office will notify the next of kin.