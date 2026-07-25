19-year-old motorcyclist killed after crashing into deer on US-20

ELMORE COUNTY — A 19-year-old male motorcyclist from Caldwell was killed after colliding with a deer that ran onto US-20, south of Pine, on Friday night.

The Idaho State Police said that at 9:39 p.m., a 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on US-20, passing another vehicle, when a deer ran into the road at milepost 124. Police say the motorcyclist then collided with the animal.

Officials say the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Police confirm he was wearing a helmet.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of US-20 were closed for three hours while crews responded to the scene.

The Elmore County Sheriff, Elmore County EMS, and Camas County Sheriff assisted ISP.

The crash remains under investigation.