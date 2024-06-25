168-acre fire on Simco Rd scorches land between Boise and Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A fire initially reported at 1:50 pm on June 25 swelled to cover 168 acres near Simco Rd between Boise and Mountain Home.

RELATED | Hot, dry weather prompts fire restrictions in parts of Idaho

The fire was reported to have grown to 168 acres by 3:40 pm, prompting the Bureau of Land Management to send a dozer, three engines, and an air attack to the area to control the fire.

Following the air attack, the BLM expects the Simco fire to be contained around 4 pm and by controlled by 8 pm.

