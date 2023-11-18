Meet Hank the Greenbelt Cat!

Hank the Greenbelt Cat has become a fan favorite on the 25 mile path

Hank can be found on the Greenbelt as well as his Instagram@hankthegreenbeltcat.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis reporting from the Greenbelt. One of the many perks of the Greenbelt is the wildlife, but it's not every day that you come across a cat while you're on the path. If you do you might've run into one of the most famous cats of the Greenbelt.

Around sunset nearly every afternoon you may hear the sound of someone calling for a cat.

Hank the Greenbelt cat. He roams free on the greenbelt throughout the day relaxing on the path or hiding in the grass, but he hasn't always been on the Greenbelt.

Gary Laney says, “My sister-in-law was running in the foothills and this little, tiny cat started following her.”

Gary and Calista Laney are Hank's owners. And for those who didn't know, yes Hank has a home and is very well taken care of. After Gary’s sister in law saw Hank on her daily runs she took in Hank and decided that the Laney's should have the cat.

He says, “She brought him over and we just fell in love with him because he was adorable and so friendly, and personable, and all of our other cats have been typical cats.

But typical would be the opposite word to describe Hank, more like unique. When the Laneys lived in the Foothills, Hank would hunt all over their yard, then they moved to the Greenbelt.

"We went away for an anniversary get away, and thought okay Hank will be fine for overnight we'll just put lots of food put, we'll open up the garage area so he can just run around. We came home and he was gone and discovered him on the back patio. He had climbed up a ladder across through the attic insulation. Jumped down and was out on the greenbelt but stuck around so we said, ‘Okay Hank obviously knows where he lives.’” says Gary.

And that's what makes him unique, he roams the Greenbelt every day, starting as early as 5 am or as late as 8 am.

Our kids decided another way to maybe temper everyone's concerns about the lost cat on the Greenbelt was to name him Hank the Greenbelt cat. Start an Instagram account and put that on his collar.

Hank, who got his name from former BSU Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, greets pedestrians, cools off in the bushes and is somewhere playing with his friends Ted and Bill. To find him is like a treasure hunt, he's not easy to find.

“Today I was just raking leaves and some guy riding by on his bike goes ‘Hank's cool’ as he goes riding by, I have no idea who he is but he's got a lot of friends that admire him, just stop and find Hank give him a pet and then they go on their way,” says Gary.

If you see Hank the Greenbelt cat you want to make sure you tag his Instagram @hankthegreenbeltcat.

