Crash at Park Center requires long-term repair

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday morning, a crash was reported at Park Center and closed traffic lanes in both directions at Law Street, and has caused more damage than originally known.

Although no human injuries were reported and the damaged vehicle has been removed, the signal light pole in the intersection has borne the brunt of the accident.

According to the Ada County Highway District Facebook post, temporary stop signs have been put in place to help with the traffic flow, as the pole's foundation suffered so much damage that a new one will need to be installed.

ACHD says the repairs will not be immediate and are expected to take several weeks.

Commuters are asked to slow down and exercise caution when traveling through the intersection.

