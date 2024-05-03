Early voting begins May 6 in Ada County, here's where you can vote

BOISE, Idaho — Early voting in Ada County ahead of the May 21, 2024 elections is set to open on Monday, May 6 across the county.

Eligible voters can make their voices heard early at the Ada County Elections office, Meridian City Hall, Boise City Hall, and the Eagle Public Library. Early voting will be open at the locations on weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm starting on May 6 and running through May 17.

Those looking to vote can also register at these locations. Anyone looking to register to vote must provide a valid photo ID and proof of residence.

Ada County Elections have also announced that they will use a Mobile Voting Unit during early voting. The voting trailer will travel across the Treasure Valley, visiting public library locations to encourage the community to vote by bringing the voting booth to them.

This mobile voting unit will be available and open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm, you can find the location schedule for the voting unit at AdaCounty.id.gov.