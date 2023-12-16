You won't be finding these books at West Ada Schools

EAGLE, ID — West Ada School District is banning 10 more books from their libraries.



The books were chosen by a group of district personnel.

10 titles were chosen to be banned due to their highly explicit content.

The banned books are:

A Stolen Life - Jaycee Dugard Collected Poems 1947-1980 - Allen Ginsberg Empire of Storms - Sarah J. Maas Kingdom of Ash - Sarah J. Maas Milk and Honey - Rupi Kaur The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel - Margaret Atwood adapted by Renee Nault The Sun and Her Flowers - Rupi Kaur Water for Elephants - Sarah Gruen Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West - Gregory Maguire You: A Novel - Caroline Kepnes





(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

More books are banned in the West Ada school district. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston. Ten new titles have been pulled from the shelves at West Ada School libraries.

According to a representative of West Ada School District, these books were banned due to what district personnel characterized as strong explicit content. titles like The Handmaid’s Tale and Wicked were two of the most recent additions to the no-go list. West Ada School district released a statement on the newest list saying, “This decision is aimed at fostering an environment that encourages diverse perspectives while ensuring the protection of our students. Our commitment is to provide a spectrum of choices that promote critical thinking and respectful discourse, fostering a space where learning thrives, and minds are challenged and safeguarded.”

on cam: West Ada School District says many books are still under consideration of being banned but will undergo further review reporting in Eagle, I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

