Why all the police cars Sunday in Downtown Eagle?

EAGLE, Idaho — People in downtown Eagle were taken aback on Sunday afternoon when a flock of police cars swarmed the area near the 300 block of S. Eagle Road and 100 block of E. State Street.

The Eagle Police reported on their Facebook page that they were responding to a call about a suspect who broke through the window of a business after an altercation with some of the patrons, though was already gone when police arrived.

After searching the nearby businesses, the police were able to locate and arrest Jacob A. Roberts, who is currently being held in the Ada County Jail charged with two felonies, felony malicious injury to property, and felony assault and battery on a police officer.

Roberts had allegedly threatened two teens during a workout at an Eagle-area gym. Being unable to properly exit the facility, a witness reported that Roberts used a large knife to smash the window of the facility and exit the building.

After being found behind a restaurant on E. State Street, police took Roberts into custody. Police found a large knife in his possession during the arrest.

Roberts attempted to flee from police when they arrived at the jail and bit an officer in the bicep during the scuffle.

Roberts was expected to make an initial court appearance Monday afternoon.