"There is no me... it's all we!"

EAGLE, ID — Idaho News 6 sat down with new Eagle Mayor, Brad Pike after his victory in the Eagle mayor run-off election to discuss his future goals.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

There is a new mayor in Eagle. Good morning I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston. City Council President Brad Pike won the run-off election over incumbent Jason Pierce. I was at the Pike watch party and got his reaction to the final decision.

Pike said, "It's a lot to take in. A lot of emotions. It's been a very trying campaign. A lot of hard work went into it. I had a great team."

Tuesday night brought cheers and chants to the Pike household where new mayor Brad Pike and several supporters awaited the decision of the Eagle mayor runoffs.

I sat down with Pike after a quick speech to his supporters to discuss his main focus heading into his first year as mayor.

"My focus is if the citizens have a concern, that I address it the best way I can and be as honest and open as I can. You have to be open every day. You can’t just be open at every council meeting. You have to be open every day. You have to be receptive. You have to be able to answer a phone call even if you are busy or tired," explained Pike.

Pike’s biggest goal is to reunite the city. For him, there is no “i” in team or Eagle. He wants to work together with those who support him and those who oppose him to make the city a better place.

Pike explained that the people should, "Be prepared to get involved. Be prepared to be a part of the team. Be prepared to give your concerns and your voices. do not sit there on the sidelines and say I wish he said this I wish he could have done that. Come in and be ready to be partners with this city. Be partners with the staff. Be partners with the council, and be partners with the mayor.

"From college ball to firefighting, to council, there's no me. It is all we," finished Pike.

Pike says he wants all of the divisiveness of the election to be water under the bridge so community leaders can work together to continue advancing the city. Reporting in Eagle, I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston Idaho News 6.

