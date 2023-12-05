It takes a village... to fix Highway 16

EAGLE, ID — ITD hosted an open house at Eagle Christian Church to allow residents to come in and see what ITD has in mind to help solve issues on the HWY 16 corridor from SH-44 to SH-52.



ITD hosted the first of two open houses focused on solving issues on HWY 16.

Residents are welcome to come look at the designs ITD has made to help solve the issues on HWY 16.

The first meeting was held at Eagle Christian Church.

The second meeting will be held at Emmett High School on Wednesday, December 6th from 4:30 pm to 7 pm.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Highway 16 has been dangerous to travelers, who use the freeway as a daily commute. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston. ITD held its first of two open houses focused on solutions and concepts to make it a safer drive for motorists. I stopped by to see how they plan on addressing this issue.

Questions answered and concerns voiced at the first of two open houses held by ITD focusing on Highway 16.

One resident said, "Some of the representatives from the state were here and answered my questions."

"I just talked to the Star mayor for a while and some of the engineering people, " explained another.

At the open house, ITD had many posters and charts showing different solutions to the Highway 16 issue.

Mark Wasdahl of ITD explained, "We looked at some of the possibilities, of what those changes can be. Those modifications, and we’re presenting them here tonight. We want to hear from the public how the highway meets their needs."

Those who attend the meeting will receive a comment sheet which is what ITD is using to get comments or feedback on their concepts and design ideas, to help narrow down their solution.

"Any time you can make our community better, and make it easier for people to get around in and out, of Emmett to Eagle to Star to Boise, I think we all as a community need to embrace that," said Brad New of Firebirds Raceway.

One of the biggest concerns from folks that I spoke with was the flow of traffic.

One resident explained, "When we first moved up here, there was no traffic. Now we live up on a hill up there, and I can look down and it’s just bumper to bumper. We don't want to see it turn into another eagle road. You know. We don't want a stoplight every half mile. So that kind of my biggest concern, when you get on the highway, that you can go somewhere and not stop and go."

The next open house will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:00 pm at Emmett High School. To stay up to date on any news concerning the Highway 16 project you can check the ITD website linked on this story on Idaho news six dot com. reporting in Eagle, I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

